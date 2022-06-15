LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany plans to build new fire and police stations.
The new fire station is set to be built on the former lot of Sonic Drive-In on Charlestown Road. The city plans to break ground on it later this month, replacing the Twin Oaks fire station that's been around since 1964.
The new location is funded by American Rescue Plan money.
As for the police station, New Albany's Redevelopment Commission is still taking proposals for a new location. Last year, the city found out that Floyd County wanted to renovate the Criminal Justice Center and repurpose the space the department currently uses.
