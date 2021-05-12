LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new food pantry opened in Louisville Wednesday to serve the central part of the city.
Catholic Charities of Louisville partnered with Dare to Care to open the Father Jack Jones Food Pantry. It's located at the Holy Name Catholic Church on 3rd Street, and is named after the man who founded Dare to Care in 1969.
In the 1970s, Father Jones picked up food donations and stored the items at St. John Church. He would distribute the food to pantries around the city year-round instead of just focusing on giving food to families at Christmas.
The new pantry serves a pocket of south Louisville that has a significant need but not enough sources for people to get food assistance.
"This little pocket between I-65 on the east, and 7th Street on the west, U of L on the north, and the Watterson on the south, is actually a little impoverished pocket of town, and it really does not have a whole lot of services," said Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, CEO of Catholic Charities.
The food pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays.
