LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second annual Louisville Pride 5K is back with a new location this year.
This year's Louisville Pride 5K will be on June 11 at Iroquois Park due to the construction in Cherokee Park, Mike Slaton with Louisville Pride said. The 5K begins at 9 a.m. with the start and finish lines at the Iroquois Amphitheater. All LGBTQ+ people and allies, friends and family are all encouraged to attend.
Join us for the second annual Louisville Pride 5K on Sunday, June 11, at 9:00 am in Iroquois Park. Family-friendly event and open to all ages, athletic abilities, and skill levels. #pride #lpf #louisvillepride #louprideky #lgbt #lgbtq #pride2023 pic.twitter.com/xzENZBjPva— Louisville Pride Foundation (@louprideky) June 5, 2023
Registration is $30, and everyone who signs up for the 5K will receive a pair of rainbow socks and a medal. Participates can also buy a limited edition Louisville Pride Foundation running tank top upon registration. To register, click here.
Packet pick-up will be on Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Louisville Pride Center at 1244 S. 3rd Street.
The event this year will be hosted by Umi Naughty, an iconic drag queen who has performed all throughout the country, and music provided by DJ Syimone, a local performer and activist.
This family-friendly event, which is a major component of the community's Pride month celebrations, is managed by Louisville Running Company, a LGBTQ+ owned business founded in 2019. The race will be professionally timed by DC Timing, a locally-owned company.
“Louisville is a city full of rich history and diversity, and Louisville Running Company is committed to celebrating that diversity," Michael Clemons, owner of Louisville Running Company said. "Runners and walkers of all speeds, shapes, sizes, colors, and backgrounds are welcome. The Louisville Pride 5K is a family-friendly event for people of all ages, athletic abilities, and skill levels. People of all ages and abilities can run or walk the 3.1 miles.”
Proceeds from the race will benefit the Louisville Pride Foundation that celebrates and represents the LGBTQ+ community. The foundation is responsible for September's Louisville Pride Festival on Bardstown Road and manages the Louisville Pride Center.
