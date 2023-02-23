LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Family YMCA is cleaning up after a fire damaged the back of the building Wednesday night.
No one was injured in the fire.
According to a statement posted on social media, most of the YMCA location will be closed Thursday and Friday for cleanup, but the indoor arena will remain open, and programs will continue on schedule.
Oldham County YMCA members are invited to visit any alternate Louisville YMCA branches during the cleanup.
"We are grateful for to the staff, first responders, and members for their response and assistance," the YMCA said in the statement, adding in a second statement that, "we are resolved to come out of this stronger and better than before."
