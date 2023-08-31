LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Park Duvalle Community Health Center is urging residents to roll up their sleeves to get the flu shot.
The center is hosting its annual flu vaccine clinic to raise awareness about the illness and encourage Louisvillians to get their shot.
Several walk-in clinics will provide the vaccine at no cost. This year, the center said, there will be adjustments to allow for more capacity at clinics.
Walk-ins are welcome, but organizers are urging community members to register in advance through their patient portal.
Both the flu and COVID vaccine will be available at the clinics. Officials said tetanus, shingles, pneumonia, and RSV vaccines will also be available if a patient gives notice ahead of time that they need one.
Vaccines are available every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wilson, Newburg and Taylorsville PDCHC pharmacies.
The flu shot clinic starts Friday, Sept. 1 at the Wilson location from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information, including a list of dates and locations for the clinics, click here, or call the center's pharmacy department at (502) 774-4401 ext. 1161.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.