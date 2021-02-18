LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The best thing about all this snow might just be all the fun you can have in it, but there's a nasty problem piling up at some of the most beautiful places in the Louisville area.
Trash has been piling up at the bottom of sledding hills in Louisville parks. Broken sleds, flattened inflatables, beer cans, coffee cups -- the mess is everywhere.
So what's the solution?
"We have a solution for that," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. "It is Y-O-U, you! Carry out what you carry in, okay? That's just basic courtesy for everybody else that's going to come and sled behind you, and for everybody that's cleaning up. If everybody does a little bit, it's going to go a long way to making everything work a lot easier."
Cherokee Park, Joe Creason Park, George Rogers Clark Park, McNeely Lake Park, Tyler Park, and Charlie Vettiner Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. as long as there are 2-3 inches of snow on the ground.
