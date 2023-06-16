NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A group of teenage lifeguards in New Albany is being praised for saving a life at the River Run Family Waterpark.
About fifteen minutes after the water park opened on June 12, aquatics manager Derek Wild said he heard a long whistle, which signals an emergency.
"In the lazy river, a lifeguard jumped in and started carrying someone out," Wild recalled. "They got him six feet away from the pool and that's when another lifeguard came over -- who is actually studying to be a nurse -- and she took over. She started checking his vitals and found there was no breath, no pulse."
Wild said the group of teenage lifeguards used the proper personal protection equipment and administered two rounds of CPR while others called EMS. By the time the ambulance arrived a few minutes later, Wild said the lifeguards had revived the man and gotten a pulse back.
"It's the first time we've ever had it happen like that, so definitely kind of a scary day for us," he said. "The lifeguards did a great job and came together. I think the positives about it all is our lifeguards actually figured out how important they are. We don't want them to happen, but when they do, I think they know now why they and the safety of this pool is so important."
Park officials tell WDRB News the man was 80 years old, and his heart had stopped for an unknown reason. The man was taken to the hospital and has been recovering well, according to New Albany Parks Director Alicia Meredith.
Staff said the quick-thinking by the lifeguards has helped make other pool-goers feel safer.
"It's been overwhelmingly positive," Meredith said. "The feedback has been we're going to keep coming because now we know you've got us."
Park officials said the lifeguards are trained every other week in addition to their regular certifications.
Meredith wasn't on site Monday when it happened, but said she is proud her staff knew what to do and didn't hesitate to jump into action.
"It's impactful. This is a lifetime training you can use," she said. "You are training to be a lifeguard, yes, but this is going to help you through the rest of your life to be able to react in an emergency situation. So it's not just that you're coming here to potentially watch our patrons and hope they do well and you don't have to rescue them, but you could be walking down the street, you could be at the grocery store, you could be at home with your family."
Meredith said the city is planning to honor the lifeguards with some sort of official recognition within the next few weeks.
