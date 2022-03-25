LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People can now sign up for youth and adult sports leagues through Louisville Parks and Recreation.
Registration is underway for men's kickball, co-ed kickball, co-ed softball, tee-ball, youth soccer and youth baseball. There are a variety of age groups available, and costs depends on the sport, individual or team.
Adult leagues are open to anyone 18 and older, and youth leagues are for kids, ages 3 to 10.
Sports leagues will start next month at various parks, including Wyandotte Park, Camp Taylor, Seneca Park and Shawnee Park. If you're interested in playing or coaching, click here.
Youth Soccer:
- Ages: 3-4
- Shawnee Park, 4501 West Broadway
- Saturday Morning Practice/Games
- Ages: 5-6
- Shawnee Park, 4501 West Broadway
- Saturday Morning Games | Practice once a week at a local park
- Ages: 7-8
- Petersburg Park, 5008 East Indian Trail
- Saturday Morning Games | Practice once a week at a local park
- Ages: 9-10
- Wyandotte Park, 1104 Beecher St
- Saturday Morning Games | Practice once a week at a local park
Games played every Saturday from April 23 to May 28
Practice for ages 5-10 begins week of April 11
Ages 5-10 will practice one night a week for 1 hour at a local park
Registration fee: $10
Tee-Ball and Youth Baseball:
- Tee-Ball
- Ages: 4-6
- Wyandotte Park, 1104 Beecher St.
- Baseball
- Ages: 7-8 and 9-10
- Wyandotte Park, 1104 Beecher St.
Games played every Saturday from May 21 to June 25
Practice begins week of May 9
All groups will practice one night a week for 1 hour at a local park
Registration fee: $20
Men’s Softball:
- Camp Taylor Memorial Park
- Mondays from April 18 to June 20, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
- Camp Taylor Memorial Park
- Wednesdays from April 20 to June 22, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
- Seneca Park
- Thursdays from April 21 to June 23, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Team fee: $450
Co-ed Softball:
- Seneca Park
- Mondays from April 18 to June 20, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
- Seneca Park
- Tuesdays from April 19 to June 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
- Seneca Park
- Thursdays from April 21 to June 23, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Team fee: $400
Co-ed Kickball:
- Seneca Park
- Wednesdays from April 20 to June 22, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Team fee: $300
