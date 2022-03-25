Softball field at Seneca Park.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People can now sign up for youth and adult sports leagues through Louisville Parks and Recreation.

Registration is underway for men's kickball, co-ed kickball, co-ed softball, tee-ball, youth soccer and youth baseball. There are a variety of age groups available, and costs depends on the sport, individual or team.

Adult leagues are open to anyone 18 and older, and youth leagues are for kids, ages 3 to 10.

Sports leagues will start next month at various parks, including Wyandotte Park, Camp Taylor, Seneca Park and Shawnee Park. If you're interested in playing or coaching, click here.

Youth Soccer: 

  • Ages: 3-4
    • Shawnee Park, 4501 West Broadway
    • Saturday Morning Practice/Games
    • Ages: 5-6
  • Shawnee Park, 4501 West Broadway
    • Saturday Morning Games | Practice once a week at a local park
  • Ages: 7-8
    • Petersburg Park, 5008 East Indian Trail
    • Saturday Morning Games | Practice once a week at a local park
  • Ages: 9-10
    • Wyandotte Park, 1104 Beecher St
    • Saturday Morning Games | Practice once a week at a local park

Games played every Saturday from April 23 to May 28

Practice for ages 5-10 begins week of April 11

Ages 5-10 will practice one night a week for 1 hour at a local park

Registration fee: $10

Tee-Ball and Youth Baseball:

  • Tee-Ball
    • Ages: 4-6
    • Wyandotte Park, 1104 Beecher St.
  • Baseball
    • Ages: 7-8 and 9-10
    • Wyandotte Park, 1104 Beecher St.

Games played every Saturday from May 21 to June 25

Practice begins week of May 9

All groups will practice one night a week for 1 hour at a local park

Registration fee: $20

Men’s Softball:

  • Camp Taylor Memorial Park
    • Mondays from April 18 to June 20, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
  • Camp Taylor Memorial Park
    • Wednesdays from April 20 to June 22, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
  • Seneca Park
    • Thursdays from April 21 to June 23, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Team fee: $450

Co-ed Softball:

  • Seneca Park
    • Mondays from April 18 to June 20, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
  • Seneca Park
    • Tuesdays from April 19 to June 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
  • Seneca Park
    • Thursdays from April 21 to June 23, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Team fee: $400

Co-ed Kickball:

  • Seneca Park
    • Wednesdays from April 20 to June 22, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Team fee: $300

