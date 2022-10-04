LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center is offering special spooky events just for adults this October.
"Eat, Drink and Do Spooky Science" on Oct. 21 will explore the thematic science of horror films, according to a news release.
Each $50 ticket will include two drink tickets, a costume contest, light bites and access to the "creepy Maker-themed activity station." Adults will also have access to all of the Kentucky Science Center's exhibits.
The Kentucky Science Center is also showing Black horror films for $5 throughout October:
- "Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror" Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
- Nope: Oct. 14at 6 p.m.
- Candyman: Oct. 21 at 9:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online here.
