LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC is offering free rides this weekend.
The complimentary fares started Friday.
It's in celebration of the launch of TARC's Electronic Fare Collection System, called MyTARC.
MyTARC lets customers pay with a simple tap of an electronic card.
Starting Monday, buses will no longer accept paper tickets or paper passes.
Cash will still be accepted, but but fares will be dropped to $1.50 when using a MyTARC card. The cash price is $1.75.
