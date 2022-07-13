LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's been goat yoga, cat yoga and even horse yoga.
But get ready for a shell of a good time with turtle yoga. People will now be able to participate in yoga with a 30-pound African sulcata tortoise named Apache.
Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mt. Washington is hosting the first of its kind event on Friday.
Animal Control contacted the Second Chances Wildlife Center after Apache was rescued from a hoarding and neglect case.
Tickets are $15 and all the money raised will be used to help the center's wildlife rescue and education programs. The class is intended for ages 16 and up.
Just make sure to bring your own yoga mat. The hour long class starts at 7 p.m.
To buy tickets, click here.
