LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Veterans and first responders will be rock climbing in Hillview on Saturday.
The Veteran's Club isn't just focusing on veterans battling PTSD and depression, but to all veterans and their families. The organizers want Saturday's event to be for all those who dedicate their lives in service to others. It'll be the Veterans Club's first, family fun day event of the summer.
"I mean, it's huge. It's huge to have a community where we all share similar experiences, regardless of the branch, we can all come together, share those experiences, in a place, decompress, hang out, have a good time," Ronnie Knuckles, Chief Operating Officer of the Veterans Club, said.
Knuckles also served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2009 to 2013.
Knuckles said this event is happening from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 13th in Hillview at The Rock Gem Climbing Center. It is located at 4300 East Blue Lick Road on the first floor.
The event is free, and you'll have the chance to rock climb, play corn hole, and eat hamburgers and hot dogs.
Mike Sullivan served in the U.S. Army from 2000 to 2006; and runs Derby City Legends, a wrestling club open to youth and college wrestlers. Sullivan's been planning the rock climbing event for months.
"So veterans, they have a lot of need to be moving on in life and building on their adventures; and once you get out of the military, it's hard to transition out into civilian life," Sullivan said. "I believe with rock climbing, we can get more family involved in, you know, grow more family and friends with these veterans. It's a great opportunity, and we took advantage."
The Veteran's Club has more events planned for every month this summer. Veteran's Club also runs bi-monthly equine therapy sessions for veterans. For more information about the Veteran's Club, click here.
Derby City Legends is also located at 4300 East Blue Lick Road on the second floor.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.