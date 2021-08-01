LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local church led an outreach program to prepare schools for the upcoming year.
Members of Northeast Christian Church spent the morning on a beautification project including more than 30 schools around the Louisville area as part of the annual "Love the Ville School Blitz."
Volunteers put down mulch, pulled weeds and trimmed scrubs to landscape campuses before the start of the school year.
"We feel like preparing the school to have the kids see a nice clean campus and everything ready to go just helps the parents and helps the whole attitude of the process," Pastor Aaron Crane said.
The mission of the project is to impact the community through compassion, service and support. It's the eighth year Northeast Christian Church has led the service project.
