LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Health Department is looking for volunteers to help give out the COVID-19 vaccine.
Whether you are a medical professional or not, the department has a way you can help.
The department said it has been told a large-scale community vaccination site will be put up in the first week of January.
If you are not medically trained but want to be involved, there are still opportunities to help with registration and checking people in.
Those interested can sign up by clicking here to be directed to the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers for Indiana.
To add the Clark County Medical Reserve Corp as an organization when signing up, click on "add organizations" and select Clark from the drop-down menu under "county." You'll then be directed to select the Clark County Medical Reserve Corp and continue registering.
