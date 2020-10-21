LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While there may not be any tricks or as many treats this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Halloween is right around the corner, which means it's time to start thinking about your costume.
According to a newly released survey, the most Googled Halloween costume in the U.S. this year is Spiderman. But in Kentucky, the most searched for costume is a princess.
In Indiana, Harley Quinn claims the top spot.
Other popular costumes across the states include witches, pirates, clowns, dinosaurs, Fortnite, Pennywise from Stephen King's "It," mice and angels.
