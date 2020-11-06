LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –- Iroquois Park is trading out pumpkins for Christmas decorations.
Since the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular ended Nov. 1, crews have started setting up for the Winter Woods Spectacular, which kicks off Nov. 27th.
The half-mile drive through the park features lights and art to celebrate the holiday season through Jan. 2, 2021.
Organizers of the event anticipate some nights will sell out and advise the public to buy tickets online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar to the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular, a car, SUV or van will cost $35, while a limousine or passenger van will cost $50.
All ticket sales support the Louisville Parks Foundation.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.