LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A quick look at Long Range Toddy, winner of the first division of the Rebel Stakes.
Trainer: Steve Asmussen. Owner: Willis Horton Racing. Jockey: Jon Court.
Sire: Take Charge Indy. Dam: Pleasant Song. Color: Dark bay.
Points: 53.5. Earnings: $854,459. Record: 8-4-1-1.
He punched his Derby ticket by reeling in Bob Baffert’s Improbable in the first division of the Rebel Stakes, but was sixth in the Arkansas Derby the last time out. He’ll be the 20th Derby starter for Asmussen, who now owns the distinction for most Derby starters without winning the race. Long Range Toddy likes to be close to the pace, and his eight career starts match War of Will and Gray Magician for most in the field. He’s ridden by 58-year-old Jon Court, who would be the oldest jockey ever to ride in the Kentucky Derby.
