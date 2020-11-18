LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kevin Flanery is retiring as president of Churchill Downs at the end of this year, the track announced Wednesday.
Flanery joined Churchill Downs, Inc., in 2005 as vice president of national public affairs and was named senior VP of public affairs and communications in 2008 before becoming president of the racetrack and senior VP of Churchill Downs Inc., in 2009.
As track president, Flanery led the facility through some significant changes, adding permanent lighting, converting the fifth floor press box into the Mansion suite area, expansions in the Paddock Plaza, Starting Gate Suites and Rooftop Lounge, the Colonnade, the new Infield Gate and most recently the completion of the equine medical center and Matt Winn’s Steakhouse.
He also led the facility through a tumultuous 2020, which included the first ever postponement and fall running of The Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks.
“Kevin has been a pivotal leader in the growth and evolution of Churchill Downs,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI. “Not only at the racetrack, but across the company. His focus on bold capital investments and unmatched fan experiences has had a direct and enduring impact on the success of the Kentucky Derby and his leadership has navigated Churchill Downs Racetrack through many unexpected challenges, not the least of which has been the unforeseen circumstances of 2020. Having worked side by side with Kevin over the last 15 years, I offer sincere gratitude for his friendship and his leadership and we wish him all the best in his retirement. His has been an important and impactful chapter in the history of Churchill Downs Racetrack.”
Flanery came to Churchill Downs following a number of key positions in government and private business, including secretary of the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, deputy secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and president of Hagan Properties.
“It has been an honor to work with a team that constantly strives to protect the legacy of the Kentucky Derby while creating experiences that resonate in our modern world. The ability of my Churchill Downs team to listen to our fans and our horsemen has informed every move we have made to enrich the Kentucky Derby for future generations,” Flanery said. “Having grown up in the area surrounding Churchill Downs Racetrack, I have a deep appreciation for what this place means to so many in our industry and our community. I will forever be grateful to the horsemen, the community and our guests who allowed me the opportunity to impact the rich and vibrant history of Churchill Downs and the unique culture of the neighborhood. I look forward to spending more time with my family and grandchildren and visiting colleagues and friends at Churchill Downs as a fan.”
CDI will immediately begin the search to fill the role of President of Churchill Downs Racetrack. Bill Mudd, president and chief operating officer of CDI, will act as interim president of Churchill Downs Racetrack until a successor is named.
