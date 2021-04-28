LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Bob Baffert was back at Churchill Downs on Monday, and anytime that happens, a crowd gathers, in this case reporters, because the 68-year-old Hall of Fame trainer is sure to load them up with sound bites, stories, and thoughts on the Kentucky Derby, a race nobody has won more.
Baffert entered the history books last September, winning the Derby for a sixth time with Authentic. Only Ben Jones has won as many. The wall outside Baffert’s Barn No. 33 at Churchill Downs is so full of plaques for Kentucky Derby and Oaks winners that if he wins any more, he may have to round the corner.
Stall No. 28 inside that barn is tied for the winningest stall in the history of the Derby, at least in the current barn configuration. Four winners have stabled there, including Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify, along with Real Quiet and Authentic.
This week, the resident is Medina Spirit, runner-up in the Santa Anita Derby. Baffert was expected to come to Louisville with perhaps the favorite, Life Is Good, but he dropped out of contention with an injury. Baffert likes his colt, but he’s not ready to put him in a class with those other names.
“We’re here with a horse that’s top 10,” Baffert said. “We usually come in here with a top five-type horse, but I would say he’s top 10. He shows up every time. Second to good horses, but he’s here, and if I don’t win I’m rooting for my California brothers.”
Baffert is enjoying a low-key week. He skipped the Kentucky Derby Draw (in which Medina Spirit drew the No. 8 post and was made a 15-1 choice in the morning line).
He joked with reporters that he wouldn’t see them the rest of the week, most likely, since he doesn’t have one of the favorites. After Life Is Good sustained an ankle injury in training and underwent surgery before the Santa Anita Derby, Baffert’s best Derby hope wasn’t Medina Spirit, but Concert Tour, who was the favorite in the Arkansas Derby.
Concert Tour, however, was a disappointing third at Oaklawn. He came to Churchill Downs to train, but was not entered in the Derby.
Asked how he planned to spend the week, Baffert said, “Cracker Barrel, they don’t have them in California. Waffle House. All the good spots. We’ll hit Jeff Ruby’s, you know, test out the stent.”
For Baffert, the year has been eventful. From injuries to horses to allegations of doping, he he’s had some things to contend with. In Arkansas, he’d been disqualified after winning the Arkansas Derby because of a positive drug test in the winner last year, but was cleared of that allegation and had the victory and the prize money restored earlier this month.
“Racing is a roller coaster,” Baffert said. “Every year is a roller coaster. I’ve never had a year that wasn’t. Unfortunately, Life Is Good was a superior horse, but those things happen. It didn’t work out for him. It’s one of those things where we try to get here, but try to get here the right way.”
In this year’s field, Baffert sees signs of inexperienced horses. They are difficult to read. Some things he has going for him are an advantageous post, a horse who is good breaking from the gate and getting himself into position, and a jockey who knows how to get him there – and to the winner’s circle. Johnny Velazquez won last year’s Derby, aboard Authentic.
“A lot of them are just developing right now,” Baffert said. “You’ve got Essential Quality. That’s the horse. He’s got all those wins. He won the Breeders Cup. Brad Cox has some nice horses. Mandaloun, I loved his work the other day. … A lot of these horses, they’re pretty close to each other. There’s maybe five of them that are close. But at the end of the day, Essential Quality, if he can stay out of trouble, he’s got enough tactical speed. The break is so important. You can have the best horse, but if you don’t break well or miss the break, it takes your chances away considerably.”
As for Baffert, he just plans to enjoy a low-key week in Kentucky, and to be around to pick up the pieces if the expected leaders falter.
“I won this race with the best horse, when I won,” Baffert said. “And I’ve lost this race with the best horse. With Medina? He just shows up. I need something, a lot of horses don’t show up, if they stub their toe, we’ll be right there. I’m going in with a nice horse. But Rock Your World beat him pretty handily (in the Santa Anita Derby). Life Is Good beat him 3½ lengths. He’s just below the top horses, but maybe. He got over this track really well. You’ve got to remember that California horses have been running on deep, demanding tracks. My horses got here and my riders were like, ‘Oh, man.’ It was like they were throwing off their hiking boots and they were getting around there. I like this track. It has a lot of bounce to it and they get around it pretty well.”
With any luck, Baffert’s colt may surprise him. If not, he’s still enjoying another week at the Derby, despite some bad breaks along the way, with a longshot in Concert Tour heading to the Preakness.
“I don’t really think about it,” Baffert said about a potential record-breaking seventh Derby win. “After Cavonnier got beat in 1996, I thought I’d never win a Derby. I thought that was it. Then here comes Silver Charm, and Real Quiet. Then it looked like it could be easy. Then it got lean, you know. So you just don’t know when it’s going to happen. I’m just glad to be here. It’s great. I lot of people are looking forward to it. Last year, with the year we had and all that was going on, it didn’t feel the same. It’s still not going to feel the same until next year, but at least the world is slowly getting back to normal.”
