LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Getting racehorses to Churchill Downs safely and healthy is a critical job.
A local man has hauled multiple Derby horses over the years and recently delivered Kentucky Derby contender Midnight Bourbon to the track. On the first day of Derby week in 2021, Bart Stark rolled into Churchill Downs in an 18-wheeler to haul horses. The Trimble County native started his operation 21 years ago with a much smaller rig. It’s a labor of love and a family operation for Stark, his four children, and wife.
"It's literally 365 days a year, 4 o'clock in the morning, 10 o'clock at night," Stark said. "If your phone rings, you must be willing to answer it."
Stark has quite a resume. He transports horses for numerous trainers, including Steve Asmussen, who has won more races at Churchill Downs than any other trainer. You can find a small part of Stark's resume on the side of the trainer's barn. Stark has hauled many famous thoroughbreds, including Kentucky Oaks winner Summerly and Preakness winner Curlin.
"It's pretty special to know that you are a little part of the team," Stark said. "It is very special."
Stark Equine Services hauls more than 2,000 horses a year, with Stark traveling from from Kentucky to California to Florida to New York. His specialty is getting thoroughbreds, grooms, and all their gear from track to track. He showed us the inside of two of his trailers.
"There are times when there's a request to haul one horse in an 18-wheeler," Stark said. "This will haul 15 horses. Most of the time we do not do that. We have done that one time when we were going a short distance."
Depending on the needs of the trainers, Stark sets up his rigs multiple ways, but he often goes with what's called a box stall.
"A box stall is like flying a plane in first class," Stark explained. "The horse is in a stall like you would see in a barn. They can eat, and very seldom lie down or sit down. But they can have their head. It is very important to have their head."
Stark says keeping the inside of the trailer clean and disinfecting it between hauls is critical. "It's one of the important things that we do. I guess not to transfer disease. Illnesses, different types of ways we could get another horse sick through sneezing coughing, saliva."
He says the horse business has been good to him over the years. He never intended to haul racehorses, but 21 years ago, he set out to buy a truck and trailer to haul cattle, and someone told him he should haul racehorses instead. That's what he did. And it all worked out.
"We are very appreciative, and it never gets old," Stark said. "It has been 21 years and it feels like it has been 21 days. I still get nervous and still get excited. It's a lot of fun. It's definitely a blessing."
