LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The race is on to get your hands on some special Kentucky Derby 147 bottles of bourbon.
There are only 500 of the limited edition bottles from Woodford Reserve available. Stoneware & Company teamed up with the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation to create this year's bottle.
Derby winning and Horse Racing Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez and Derby winning trainer H. Graham Motion signed the bottles Tuesday morning.
"Some of the proceeds go to the retired horses, so this is very important to us," Velazquez said. "This is how we make our living and make sure that we take care of the horses after they leave the racetrack. It's definitely a great cause."
Each of the bottles are numbered and come with a certificate.
