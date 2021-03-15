LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The countdown to Derby is on.
The Derby Eve Gala is making a comeback to downtown Louisville this year and will be held outdoors at the Belvedere on the waterfront.
The annual event sponsored by the American Lung Association, will be held on Friday, April 30, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday, May 1, according to a news release.
This year's gala features a gourmet dinner with wine service, a full-service bar and music by Burning Las Vegas. Everyone who registers to attend will receive an offer code for a special $199 overnight stay at the Galt Hotel, which is connected to the Belvedere, for Friday, April 30 only.
"Though the event will take place outdoors this year, we are excited to be able to host this event in a safe way and continue its long tradition of being the hottest ticket in Louisville for Derby Eve," Deena Adams, executive director for the Lung Association, said in a news release. "COVID-19 has taken a toll on our community, but it will not deter us from our efforts against lung disease and for clean air."
Masks must be worn and social distancing measures will be in place. Wedges or flats are being encouraged over heels in order to enjoy all of the outdoor festivities, organizers said.
Self-parking in The West Tower of the Galt House parking garage is $22, or valet parking will be available for $30.
Individual tickets start at $400 each, with tables of four available for $1,600, or tables of six for $2,400. Almost 90 cents of every dollar raised goes to the Lung Association’s programs and services.
CLICK HERE to buy tickets or HERE to make a donation.
