wdrb in the morning darren rogers 5-6-22.jpg

Pictured: WDRB's Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs caught up with Darren Rogers on May 6th, 2022 at Churchill Downs to talk about who he thinks the top contenders are in the 148th Run for the Roses. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs expert Darren Rogers is talking Derby with WDRB in the Morning.

He's sharing his picks for the 148th Kentucky Derby. He says there is a horse or two that are separating themselves from the pack to stand out as potential winners, while some others he's not too keen on. 

"The one horse that I was not the keenest on that I had a high opinion on a month ago was Smile Happy," Rogers said. "I'm not certain Smile Happy is ready to deliver a peak performance, at least not this weekend."

The two horses that have caught his eye for the Derby are Chad Brown-trained Zandon and Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter. Another horse that caught his eye, which is more of a longshot, is Ken McPeek-trained Tiz The Bomb.

