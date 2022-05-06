LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs expert Darren Rogers is talking Derby with WDRB in the Morning.
He's sharing his picks for the 148th Kentucky Derby. He says there is a horse or two that are separating themselves from the pack to stand out as potential winners, while some others he's not too keen on.
"The one horse that I was not the keenest on that I had a high opinion on a month ago was Smile Happy," Rogers said. "I'm not certain Smile Happy is ready to deliver a peak performance, at least not this weekend."
The two horses that have caught his eye for the Derby are Chad Brown-trained Zandon and Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter. Another horse that caught his eye, which is more of a longshot, is Ken McPeek-trained Tiz The Bomb.
