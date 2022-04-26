LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He's a horse with a first-time Kentucky Derby trainer, trying to become just the second New York bred to win the race and trying to overcome an unusual challenge to do so.
His name is Un Ojo, which translates to "an eye", so named because he has just the one. He lost his left eye in a mishap as a baby.
"I'm sure when it first happened, it was a little bit of a problem but when it came time for breaking and training, it didn't affect him at all," Clay Courville, assistant trainer, said. "He was a little spooky about things, but not terrible. He took to everything pretty well."
And Courville said it hasn't hurt him on the racetrack.
"No, not at all," said Courville. "For racing purposes it hasn't bothered him."
Exhibit A came in late February at Oaklawn Park, when Un Ojo stunned the field in the Rebel Stakes at 75-to-1. He experienced traffic trouble and finished well back the next time out in the Arkansas Derby, but already had enough qualifying points to go on to the Kentucky Derby.
He's the first Derby starter for Louisiana-based trainer Ricky Courville, and the first starter he'll have at Churchill Downs.
Clay Courville is Ricky's 25-year-old son.
He mostly grew up around the barn and has officially been an assistant since graduating from high school. He wears a lot of hats and has grown especially close to Un Ojo, acting as his groom and exercise rider as well. Clay has been in charge of their first graded stakes winner since arriving here last week. His father is scheduled to come in late Thursday.
"It's pretty cool to do everything and be so hands on with him," said Clay Courville. "You build a stronger bond that's for sure. He's cool to be around. He's fun to train. He's just an all-around good horse to mess with."
Clay Courville was also in charge, and solo, when the horse came through with the win in the Rebel.
"I was by myself, just me and the horse," he said. "Won the race and no one to high five, no one to jump up and hug, just him when he came back to the winner's circle."
Clay created a little confusion when he called his dad after the race ended.
"I kind of ruined the race for him because live was little faster than what he was watching on TV so when I called him they were only at the half-mile pole," said Clay. "I called him hollering and screaming, 'We just won, we just won! And he was like, 'Are you serious?!"
The hope is to be able to celebrate together on the first Saturday in May.
