VIDEO | 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The road to the 148th Kentucky Derby takes many horses across the United States. From New York to Florida to California and in between, trainers gear up their horses in prep races to build up points and qualify for a trip to Churchill Downs.

Officially, that journey starts in September with the Iroquois Stakes at Churchill Downs and runs all the way to the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland in mid-April.

Below is a list of the most prominent Derby prep races with results and full replay videos. And to see the real-time Derby points standings, click here.

Smarty Jones Stakes: Jan. 1

  • Oaklawn Park
    • Win: Dash Attack
    • Place: Barber Road
    • Show: Ignitis

Holy Bull Stakes: Feb. 5

  • Gulfstream Park
    • Win: White Abarrio
    • Place: Simplification
    • Show: Mo Donegal

Robert B. Lewis Stakes: Feb. 6

  • Santa Anita Park
    • Win: Messier
    • Place: Cabo Spirit
    • Show: Wharton

Sam F. Davis Stakes: Feb. 12

  • Tampa Bay Downs
    • Win: Classic Causeway
    • Place: Shipsational
    • Show: Volcanic

El Camino Real Derby: Feb. 12

  • Golden Gate Fields
    • Win: Blackadder
    • Place: Mackinnon
    • Show: Del Mo

Risen Star Stakes: Feb. 19

  • Fair Grounds Race Course
    • Win: Epicenter
    • Place: Smile Happy
    • Show: Zandon

Rebel Stakes: Feb. 26

  • Oaklawn Park
    • Win: Un Ojo
    • Place: Ethereal Road
    • Show: Barber Road

John Battaglia Memorial: March 5

  • Turfway Park
    • Win: Tiz the Bomb
    • Place: Stolen Base
    • Show: Grael

Fountain of Youth Stakes: March 5

  • Gulfstream Park
    • Win: Simplification
    • Place: In Due Time
    • Show: O Captain

Gotham Stakes: March 5

  • Aqueduct
    • Win: Morello
    • Place: Dean's List
    • Show: Golden Code

San Felipe Stakes: March 5

  • Santa Anita Park
    • Win: Forbidden Kingdom
    • Place: Doppelganger
    • Show: Happy Jack

Tampa Bay Derby: March 12

  • Tampa Bay Downs
    • Win: Classic Causeway
    • Place: Grantham
    • Show: Shipsational

UAE Derby: March 26

  • Meydan Racecourse
    • Win: Crown Pride
    • Place: Summer is Tomorrow
    • Show: Island Falcon

Louisiana Derby: March 26

  • Fair Grounds
    • Win: Epicenter
    • Place: Zozos
    • Show: Pioneer of Medina

Fukuryu Stakes: March 25

  • Nakayama
    • Win: Delicada
    • Place: Notturno
    • Show: Peisha Es

Sunland Derby: March 27

  • Sunland Park
    • Win: Show Down Andy
    • Place: Bye Bye Bobby
    • Show: Pepper Spray

Florida Derby: April 2

  • Gulfstream Park
    • Win: White Abarrio
    • Place: Charge It
    • Show: Simplification

Arkansas Derby: April 2

  • Oaklawn Park
    • Win: Cyberknife
    • Place: Barber Road
    • Show: Secret Oath

Jeff Ruby Steaks: April 2

  • Turfway Park
    • Win: Tiz the Bomb
    • Place: Tawny Port
    • Show: Rich Strike

