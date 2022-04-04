VIDEO | 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The road to the 148th Kentucky Derby takes many horses across the United States. From New York to Florida to California and in between, trainers gear up their horses in prep races to build up points and qualify for a trip to Churchill Downs.
Officially, that journey starts in September with the Iroquois Stakes at Churchill Downs and runs all the way to the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland in mid-April.
Below is a list of the most prominent Derby prep races with results and full replay videos. And to see the real-time Derby points standings, click here.
Smarty Jones Stakes: Jan. 1
- Oaklawn Park
- Win: Dash Attack
- Place: Barber Road
- Show: Ignitis
Holy Bull Stakes: Feb. 5
- Gulfstream Park
- Win: White Abarrio
- Place: Simplification
- Show: Mo Donegal
Robert B. Lewis Stakes: Feb. 6
- Santa Anita Park
- Win: Messier
- Place: Cabo Spirit
- Show: Wharton
Sam F. Davis Stakes: Feb. 12
- Tampa Bay Downs
- Win: Classic Causeway
- Place: Shipsational
- Show: Volcanic
El Camino Real Derby: Feb. 12
- Golden Gate Fields
- Win: Blackadder
- Place: Mackinnon
- Show: Del Mo
Risen Star Stakes: Feb. 19
- Fair Grounds Race Course
- Win: Epicenter
- Place: Smile Happy
- Show: Zandon
Rebel Stakes: Feb. 26
- Oaklawn Park
- Win: Un Ojo
- Place: Ethereal Road
- Show: Barber Road
John Battaglia Memorial: March 5
- Turfway Park
- Win: Tiz the Bomb
- Place: Stolen Base
- Show: Grael
Fountain of Youth Stakes: March 5
- Gulfstream Park
- Win: Simplification
- Place: In Due Time
- Show: O Captain
Gotham Stakes: March 5
- Aqueduct
- Win: Morello
- Place: Dean's List
- Show: Golden Code
San Felipe Stakes: March 5
- Santa Anita Park
- Win: Forbidden Kingdom
- Place: Doppelganger
- Show: Happy Jack
Tampa Bay Derby: March 12
- Tampa Bay Downs
- Win: Classic Causeway
- Place: Grantham
- Show: Shipsational
UAE Derby: March 26
- Meydan Racecourse
- Win: Crown Pride
- Place: Summer is Tomorrow
- Show: Island Falcon
Louisiana Derby: March 26
- Fair Grounds
- Win: Epicenter
- Place: Zozos
- Show: Pioneer of Medina
Fukuryu Stakes: March 25
- Nakayama
- Win: Delicada
- Place: Notturno
- Show: Peisha Es
Sunland Derby: March 27
- Sunland Park
- Win: Show Down Andy
- Place: Bye Bye Bobby
- Show: Pepper Spray
Florida Derby: April 2
- Gulfstream Park
- Win: White Abarrio
- Place: Charge It
- Show: Simplification
Arkansas Derby: April 2
- Oaklawn Park
- Win: Cyberknife
- Place: Barber Road
- Show: Secret Oath
Jeff Ruby Steaks: April 2
- Turfway Park
- Win: Tiz the Bomb
- Place: Tawny Port
- Show: Rich Strike
