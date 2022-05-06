LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Love is in the air at Churchill Downs.
WDRB cameras captured a surprise marriage proposal in the paddock on Kentucky Oaks Day. The couple was from Dayton, Ohio, but Jack Kerby is a Louisville native. He knew it was a perfect day to propose.
"I figured, you know, we’re all dressed up, it’s a great occasion, our families are all here together, it’d be the perfect time to do it," Jack told our crew.
By the look on her face, it was apparent that Justine Templin had no idea she was about to get a ring. "Very surprised but so excited," she said.
Friends and family tipped off our crew at the track and told them the engagement was just moments away. The couple is spending the rest of the day celebrating.
Soon they will be planning their wedding. Congratulations!
