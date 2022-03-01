"Dreams in Bloom" is the theme of Woodford Reserve's 2022 Kentucky Derby bottle. The commemorative bourbon bottle features the artwork of Kentucky native Jaime Corum, an equine artist known for her horse portraits. March 1, 2022.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Dreams in Bloom" is the theme of Woodford Reserve's 2022 Kentucky Derby bottle.
The commemorative bourbon bottle features the artwork of Kentucky native Jaime Corum, an equine artist known for her horse portraits. Her painting, titled “Dreams in Bloom,” features three thoroughbreds racing neck-and-neck, surrounded by a spray of spring flowers, including the iconic red roses of Derby.
Corum describes herself as a "born horse lover" who has spent years studying art and has personal experience with horses and the equestrian world as a rider and artist. She developed her eye for equine art after receiving her Masters of Fine Arts from The University of Kentucky. Corum's horse portraits are known for bringing out the horse’s character.
Woodford Reserve’s Derby bottle has been an annual collector’s item for bourbon and racing fans since 1999. The 2022 edition sells for $49.99 and is now available for pre-sale on ReserveBar. The distillery is also the presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby.
1 of 12
WOODFORD - 2022 DERBY BOTTLE (6).JPG
IMAGES | Woodford Reserve's 2022 Kentucky Derby bottle features horses and flowers
1 of 12
WOODFORD - 2022 DERBY BOTTLE (6).JPG
WOODFORD - 2022 DERBY BOTTLE (2).JPG
WOODFORD - 2022 DERBY BOTTLE (3).JPG
WOODFORD - 2022 DERBY BOTTLE (4).JPG
WOODFORD - 2022 DERBY BOTTLE (5).JPG
WOODFORD - 2022 DERBY BOTTLE (7).JPG
WOODFORD - 2022 DERBY BOTTLE (8).JPG
WOODFORD - 2022 DERBY BOTTLE (11).JPG
WOODFORD - 2022 DERBY BOTTLE (12).JPG
WOODFORD - 2022 DERBY BOTTLE 1A.jpg
WOODFORD 2022 DERBY BOTTLE ARTIST -.jpg
WOODFORD - 2022 DERBY BOTTLE (1).JPG
Woodford Reserve is also partnering with retailer Williams Sonoma to expand its line of Derby cocktail mixers available nationwide. The Woodford Spire was introduced at Churchill Downs in 2018 and has become a fan favorite. The drink is a mix of cranberry and lemon and is an official cocktail of the Kentucky Derby.
The Woodford Spire joins the Mint Julep and Whiskey Sour cocktail mix for sale through Williams Sonoma online and at its retail stores.