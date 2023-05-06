LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A horse in Saturday’s second race at Churchill Downs, 3-year-old Chloe's Dream, took a bad step leaving the first turn and was taken off in an equine ambulance. The gelding suffered a right front knee injury and was euthanized, trainer Jeff Hiles confirmed to The Associated Press.
Chloe's Dream is the sixth horse to die at Churchill Downs since the start of the week. Another five horses have been scratched from the Kentucky Derby due to fevers or various leg injuries.
"He just took a bad step out there," Hiles said. "They could do the same thing running in the field as they could on the track. So it's very unfortunate. That's what we deal with."
A Derby qualifier, Wild on Ice, had to be euthanized after training nine days ago. On Churchill’s opening night of racing, a Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained horse died from unknown causes after collapsing, and another trainer’s horse died in the paddock, flipping after apparently becoming distracted by lights on a DJ stage, according to The Daily Racing Form. He flipped again as they tried to remove his saddle, and was euthanized at an equine hospital after sustaining a broken neck.
On Tuesday, another Joseph horse died mysteriously, ultimately leading to his indefinite suspension from Churchill Downs.
And a D. Wayne Lukas filly had to be euthanized after flipping multiple times upon stumbling in traffic on the turf course.
Chloe's Dream makes for six equine deaths in nine days, plus two more injuries on Wednesday, though both of those horses apparently were back comfortably in their barns on Thursday morning after having been vanned off.
