LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby horse Derma Sotogake traveled more than 6,000 miles from Japan all the way to Louisville for the Run for the Roses.
Now that he's here, his team must navigate American culture, Kentucky and Churchill Downs. But there's only one person who helps the trainers and jockeys just get to the starting line.
Her name is Kate Hunter, and she's the Churchill Downs Japan Coordinator. Hunter is a former English teacher from Nashville who now lives in Japan.
She loves horse racing, speaks fluent Japanese, and it's her job to get the team ready to compete in the greatest two minutes in sports. Last year, Hunter helped with the team of Crown Pride, who finished 13th in the Derby.
Everyone dreams of being here and walking out of this chute on the first Saturday in May. It isn’t just an American Dream, anywhere you have racing you’ll find tons of people who says “Man, I would love to win the Kentucky Derby”. pic.twitter.com/dSWzPjhLh7— Kate Hunter • ケイト ハンター (@KeibaKate) April 24, 2023
“I help the Japanese team get here," Hunter said. "I do the paperwork for the Triple Crown, let them know what kinds of vaccines they need, and help them register for the Kentucky Derby. It’s my job to make the trip from Japan to America as smooth as possible."
American horse racing is very different than horse racing in Japan. In Japan, the horses race both clock-wise and counter clock-wise. It just depends on the track. Another hurdle for them is navigating American culture.
“In Japan they drive on the other side of the road," Hunter said. "I can sometimes be a very glorified Uber. I pick them up in the morning and take them to the track and when the work is done, I'll take them back to the hotel and take them out to eat.”
The team has been able to take in the sights and sounds of Kentucky during their downtime.
They’ve been to the Derby Museum, traveled to Lexington to visit some farms, and even dined at the good ole American staple — Cracker Barrel.
“It's a big meal everywhere compared to Japan," Masanari Tanaka, the assistant trainer for Derma Sotogake, said. "So, that makes me surprised. It tastes really good. Yes.”
Hunter and the team share a special bond. She has immersed herself in the Japanese culture and has earned the trust of the people she works with.
“She speaks good Japanese,” Tanaka said. “Also, Kate is a really enjoyable person, great person. If she’s around, it’s fun. Without her it's really hard to manage everything.”
Derma Sotogake won the UAE Derby to punch his ticket to the Kentucky Derby and the team is hoping to make history with a win. The best finish for a Japanese bred horse in the Derby was 6th in 2019 with Master Fencer.
“There are a lot of big races in America," Tanaka said. "But the Kentucky Derby is the most famous race in the world. And for me, if our horse wins the Kentucky Derby, that connects my name to Japanese racing history. That would be very special.”
