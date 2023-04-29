LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 50th running of the Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and 22nd Marathon brought together an estimated 10,000 runners.
Lexington native Antonio Marchi won the full Marathon in the men's division for the second straight year. He clocked in at 2:24:21.
Another Kentuckian also finished in first as Nicholasville native Aarelle Jones won the miniMarathon Women's Wheelchair Division.
The race began at 7 a.m. on Main Street at Brook then finished just outside of Lynn Family Stadium. Former Louisville Mayor Harvey Sloane joined in on the festivities since he wore bib #1 for the first miniMarathon.
Mayor Craig Greenberg also ran the miniMarathon for the first time in his position in Louisville. Full results can be viewed online.
The top finishers can be viewed below:
miniMarathon MEN’s WHEELCHAIR Division
- Matthew Porterfield 0:58:07 Knoxville, TN
- Chad Johnson 1:15:31 Corydon, IN
miniMarathon WOMEN’s WHEELCHAIR Division
- Aerelle Jones 1:10:29 Nicholasville, KY
miniMarathon MEN’s Division
- Dominic Korir 1:04:25 Pacific Palisades, CA
- Japhet Kipkoech 1:06:55 Louisville, KY
- Adam Walker 1:07:05 Lexington, KY
miniMarathon WOMEN’S Division
- Joyline Chemutai 1:15:34 Pacific Palisades, CA
- Flavious Teresa 1:15:56 Grand Prairie, TX
- Caroline Gosser 1:17:16 Louisville, KY
Marathon MEN’s Division
- Antonio Marchi 2:24:21 Lexington, KY
- Corbin Harris 2:25:22 Campbellsville, KY
- Michael Deren 2:30:12 Louisville, KY
Marathon WOMEN’s Division
- Rachel Kennedy 2:51:19 Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Cassandra Martin 3:00:20 Louisville, KY
- Melanie Griffiths 3:02:56 Lexington, KY
