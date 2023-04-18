LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cheesesteaks, funnel cakes, hot dogs and much more will soon be available at Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville.
Crews were busy setting up their trucks for the Chow Wagon on Tuesday. Louisville's outdoor dining returns on Saturday for Thunder Over Louisville.
Close
A woman and two children ride on an amusement ride at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
Two children raise their arms during a ride at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
Ohio Valley Wrestling held OVW Run for the Ropes at Waterfront Park on April 29, 2022.
Two people play a carnival game at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
Ohio Valley Wrestling held OVW Run for the Ropes at Waterfront Park on April 29, 2022.
A child rides on an amusement ride at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
A group of people eat food at the Waterfront Park on April 29, 2022.
A student poses for a photo at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
Ohio Valley Wrestling held OVW Run for the Ropes at Waterfront Park on April 29, 2022.
Ohio Valley Wrestling held OVW Run for the Ropes at Waterfront Park on April 29, 2022.
A child holds a prize after winning a carnival game at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
Two boys ride on a ride at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
Carnival games were offered at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
A food vendor at the Chow Wagon serves customers on April 29, 2022.
A woman and two children ride on an amusement ride at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
People walk around the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022. (WDRB photo)
A man speaks with a booth worker at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
Ohio Valley Wrestling held matches at Waterfront Park on April 29, 2022.
Amusement riders take a selfie at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
Children play a carnival game at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022. (WDRB photo)
People eat food at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
People take a selfie at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
Ohio Valley Wrestling held OVW Run for the Ropes at Waterfront Park on April 29, 2022.
A child plays at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
A game worker gives instructions at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
A woman and two children ride on an amusement ride at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
Two children raise their arms during a ride at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
Ohio Valley Wrestling held OVW Run for the Ropes at Waterfront Park on April 29, 2022.
Two people play a carnival game at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
Ohio Valley Wrestling held OVW Run for the Ropes at Waterfront Park on April 29, 2022.
A child rides on an amusement ride at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
A group of people eat food at the Waterfront Park on April 29, 2022.
A student poses for a photo at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
Ohio Valley Wrestling held OVW Run for the Ropes at Waterfront Park on April 29, 2022.
Ohio Valley Wrestling held OVW Run for the Ropes at Waterfront Park on April 29, 2022.
A child holds a prize after winning a carnival game at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
Two boys ride on a ride at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
Carnival games were offered at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
A food vendor at the Chow Wagon serves customers on April 29, 2022.
A woman and two children ride on an amusement ride at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
People walk around the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022. (WDRB photo)
A man speaks with a booth worker at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
Ohio Valley Wrestling held matches at Waterfront Park on April 29, 2022.
Amusement riders take a selfie at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
Children play a carnival game at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022. (WDRB photo)
People eat food at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
People take a selfie at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
Ohio Valley Wrestling held OVW Run for the Ropes at Waterfront Park on April 29, 2022.
A child plays at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
A game worker gives instructions at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.
The music stage will feature live concerts playing jazz, R&B, country and rock genres.
"It's just everybody coming down and getting food and having a good time," said Tim Fliger with Foegen Concessions. "They got different things. They've got bands a couple different times and bigger shows out in the field."
The Chow Wagon will be at Waterfront Park from April 27 to May 5.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.