Two boys ride on a ride at the Chow Wagon on April 29, 2022.

 Sam Draut

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cheesesteaks, funnel cakes, hot dogs and much more will soon be available at Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville.

Crews were busy setting up their trucks for the Chow Wagon on Tuesday. Louisville's outdoor dining returns on Saturday for Thunder Over Louisville.

The music stage will feature live concerts playing jazz, R&B, country and rock genres.

"It's just everybody coming down and getting food and having a good time," said Tim Fliger with Foegen Concessions. "They got different things. They've got bands a couple different times and bigger shows out in the field."

The Chow Wagon will be at Waterfront Park from April 27 to May 5. 

