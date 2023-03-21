LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs released the official menu of the 149th Kentucky Derby in May.
Chef Kenneth Hardiman curated the official racetrack menu for the second year in a row. According to a news release, the culinary options are rooted in southern tradition.
"Moments like the Kentucky Derby challenge and motivate us chefs to be at our best, to focus on all of the details, from the seasonal ingredients we source all the way down to the garnishes, in order to create amazing food and beverage experiences for our guests who enjoy the event in different ways," Hardiman said in a news release.
Churchill Downs released estimates for Kentucky Derby dining and drinking:
- More than 200,000 dining guest are expected
- 24,000 meals are expected to be served on Oaks and Derby Day in premium areas
- 5,000 pounds of pork will be used
- 2,800 gallons of dairy will be used
- 400 pounds of local cheeses will be used
- 145,000 Mint Juleps are expected to be poured
- 1,500 pounds of mint for Mint Juleps will be used
- 500 crates of blackberries will be used
- 24,000 bottles of Old Forester Mint Julep Bourbon Cocktail are expected to be used
- 20,000 bottles of Woodford Reserve are expected to be used
