LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based company is selling collector's edition bourbon bottles signed by horse racing legends to benefit retired race horses.
Stoneware & Co. is offering a limited number of Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby bottles signed by Hall of Fame trainer Claude R. "Shug" McGaughey and Eclipse Awarding-winning jockey Joel Rosario to benefit the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation. It's the third straight year Stoneware & Co. have offered the limited edition bottles.
The bottles, available through Stoneware & Co., are priced at $149. Horse racing fans and bourbon enthusiasts can purchase via pre-sale the bottles in-store at 731 Brent St. or online.
"This highly sought-after bottle for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby will be an attractive collectable for Thoroughbred racing fans and bourbon collectors," said Steve Smith, owner of Stoneware & Co. "Complementing one of the world’s finest bourbons and the bottle’s beautiful artwork, these signatures represent some of the finest connections in Kentucky Derby history."
According to a news release, the collaboration raised $25,000 for the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation the past two years. The foundation is devoted to saving Thoroughbred horses who are no longer able to compete at the racetrack.
