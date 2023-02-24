LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three renowned hat designers have been named as the featured milliners of the 149th Kentucky Derby.
in a release, Churchill Downs announced that Christine Moore returns for her sixth consecutive year as a featured milliner. Moore was the first milliner of the Kentucky Derby in 2018. Her New York-based business, Christine A. Moore Millinery, features iconic and desirable designs that have been worn by Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez and Kate Upton. Moore is also known for her impeccable finishing work on her hats that she makes for women and men.
“The act of wearing a hat to the Kentucky Derby is one of our most cherished living traditions,” Casey Ramage, vice president of marketing and partnerships for Churchill Downs, said in a news release. “We’re fortunate to partner with these exceptional milliners and notable designers who both elevate the craft and invigorate the Derby with color, style and beauty. Fashion of the Kentucky Derby has become a sport in itself and is an integral part of the spectacle and entertainment associated with this most thrilling event.”
The second milliner named is Jenny Pfanenstiel, who is a four-time featured milliner. Known for her high-quality, hand sculpted hats, Pfanenstiel uses rare materials from all over the world. Her store, Formé Millinery, is in downtown Louisville where her hats and fascinators are on sale year-round.
This year, the third milliner, The Hat Girls, is their first year being featured. Louisville natives Kate Smith and Rachel Bell creations are often called "wearable art." These lifelong friends blend their love of fashion, design and marketing to make extravagant pieces. You can visit their seasonal storefront in Louisville or go to their website.
For more information about the featured milliners of the Kentucky Derby, click here. For outfit and fashion tips for Kentucky Derby 149, click here.
