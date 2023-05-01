LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Derby fashion is serious business and not just for the shopper. It's also big businesses for the stores who need the sales to survive.
Shoppers are filling Louisville stores searching for the perfect pair of shoes or a fashionable fascinator days before the Kentucky Day.
Pix Shoes of Louisville was bustling with buyers in downtown Louisville on Monday as patrons browsed for Derby fashion. The locally owned stores has been around for 50 years, and it's known for more than just shoes.
Sharnesa Miles went to the store on Preston Street searching for a Derby hat.
"New York doesn't have anything on Derby week," said Miles.
She has a dress that will turn heads at Churchill Downs later this week.
"One side of it is completely green," Miles said. "The other side of it is just full of all funky colors, like red, orange, blue, white."
Pix Shoes of Louisville sells hats all year, but it brings in a large crowd for the spring festivities.
"This is my Derby," said Carol Hampton, owner of Pix Shoes. "I will listen to the race on the way home, hopefully, 'and they're off.' That's what I'll hear on the radio. But this is so Derby. I'd rather do this than anything else."
Hampton has been the owner of Pix Shoes of Louisville since 1998. The store previously belonged to her uncle and opened in 1973.
The store is sending hats as overnight deliveries this week to meet demand.
"It's just crazy, crazy. It's been like this since March."
The cost of what goes on your head varies.
"My mom actually recommended this place. I've never been here and oh my gosh, it's fabulous. They have so much stuff. If you're looking for a last minute place to come, they have everything you can imagine. I'm looking at a fascinator. It's quite large and it's only 30 bucks. That's a good deal," said Amanda Searson.
Some pay much more, thousands, for Derby fashion.
"I've never had a dissatisfied person yet," Hampton said.
Pix Shoes of Louisville, like many businesses, depend on Derby's economic impact, which is expected to bring around $400 million to Louisville.
"Kentucky Derby week in the 502, everyone have fun. Be safe," Miles said.
"There's so much going on, events of all kinds for everybody, whether you want to go to marathons, or balloon glow, or you want to go to the track. There's just so much to do. It's just a wonderful time of the year," Searson said.
"We are strong, as we unite together," Hampton said. "We are a good community."
