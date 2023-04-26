Pegasus Parade float

A float at the 2022 Pegasus Parade.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have released planned street closures for the Pegasus Parade scheduled for Sunday.

Kentucky Derby Festival's parade returns to Broadway in downtown Louisville at 3 p.m. The family-friendly event features marching bands, inflatable characters and floats. The theme of the parade this year is "Celebrating Derby Traditions" to showcase the Kentucky Derby.

Roads around Broadway will be closed from Sunday at 12 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to LMPD.

According to a news release, the parade plan to march 17 blocks west on Broadway and will last around two hours. It starts at Broadway and Campbell Street and marches west to Ninth Street. 

The first Pegasus Parade was in 1956 on a budget of only $640. It is the oldest festival event.

Among highlights from the parade's past include grand marshals John Wayne, Michael Landon, Lorne Greene and William Shatner.

Entertainers from Carol Channing and Liberace to Gladys Knight and Loretta Lynn have also taken part. And Kentucky legends like Muhammad Ali and Colonel Harland Sanders have been favorites. General Norman Schwarzkopf also rode in the parade in his first public appearance in the U.S. at the conclusion of the Gulf War.

