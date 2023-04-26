LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have released planned street closures for the Pegasus Parade scheduled for Sunday.
Kentucky Derby Festival's parade returns to Broadway in downtown Louisville at 3 p.m. The family-friendly event features marching bands, inflatable characters and floats. The theme of the parade this year is "Celebrating Derby Traditions" to showcase the Kentucky Derby.
Roads around Broadway will be closed from Sunday at 12 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to LMPD.
According to a news release, the parade plan to march 17 blocks west on Broadway and will last around two hours. It starts at Broadway and Campbell Street and marches west to Ninth Street.
University of Louisville marching band at the Pegasus Parade.
Ethan the Dog at the Pegasus Parade.
A Kentucky Derby Festival princess waves to the crowd at the Pegasus Parade.
People line Broadway for the 2022 Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
Gov. Andy Beshear waves at the Pegasus Parade.
Semple Star Steppers at 2022 Pegasus Parade.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer at the Pegasus Parade.
Student athletes from the University of Louisville wave to the crowd at the Pegasus Parade.
A deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office rides a motorcycle at the Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
Hwang's Martial Arts at 2022 Pegasus Parade.
Derbi Citi Royalties Divas wave to the crowd at the Pegasus Parade.
People line Broadway for the 2022 Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
Parade float the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
People line Broadway for the 2022 Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
A marcher at the 2022 Pegasus Parade waves to the crowd.
People line Broadway for the 2022 Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
A baby waves during the Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
Bellarmine men's basketball team at Pegasus Parade.
Ethan the Dog at the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
A Kentucky Derby Festival princess waves to the crowd at the Pegasus Parade.
People line Broadway for the 2022 Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
Louisville Skaters United perform at the Pegasus Parade.
A small child is carried across Broadway during the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
University of Louisville marching band at the Pegasus Parade.
American Side Saddle Association at the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
U of L women's basketball player Mykasa Robinson, center, waves to the crowd at the Pegasus Parade.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer at the Pegasus Parade.
People line Broadway for the 2022 Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
Gov. Andy Beshear waves at the Pegasus Parade.
University of Louisville marching band at the Pegasus Parade.
Virginia Moore, executive director of the Kentucky Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, waves to the crowd at the Pegasus Parade.
City of St. Matthews - JCPS Justice Now march at the Pegasus Parade.
U.S. and state of Kentucky flag are carried during the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
Gov. Andy Beshear waves at the Pegasus Parade.
People line Broadway for the 2022 Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
Simmons College marching band performs at the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
American Sidesaddle Association at the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
A marcher performs during the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
American Sidesaddle Association at the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
A member of the Soljettes Dance Company waves to the crowd at the Pegasus Parade.
Bellarmine men's basketball team at Pegasus Parade.
Hwang's Martial Arts at 2022 Pegasus Parade.
People line Broadway for the 2022 Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
A spectator records the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
Semple Star Steppers at Pegasus Parade.
Bellarmine men's basketball team at Pegasus Parade
Norton Healthcare at Pegasus Parade.
Kosair Shriners at Pegasus Parade.
An LMPD officers waves to the crowd at the Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
A float at the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
A boy waves to people at the Pegasus Parade.
University of Louisville marching band at the Pegasus Parade.
The first Pegasus Parade was in 1956 on a budget of only $640. It is the oldest festival event.
Among highlights from the parade's past include grand marshals John Wayne, Michael Landon, Lorne Greene and William Shatner.
Entertainers from Carol Channing and Liberace to Gladys Knight and Loretta Lynn have also taken part. And Kentucky legends like Muhammad Ali and Colonel Harland Sanders have been favorites. General Norman Schwarzkopf also rode in the parade in his first public appearance in the U.S. at the conclusion of the Gulf War.
Tickets for bleacher seating and for VIP reserved seating for the Pegasus Parade are still available.
