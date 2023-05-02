Churchill Downs grandstand

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police released expected road closures around Churchill Downs for the upcoming Kentucky Derby.

LMPD expects as many of 150,000 people to attend the races at Churchill Downs on Saturday, while more than 60,000 people are expected to attend Thursday and 120,000 on Friday.

Road closed and no stopping from Wednesday, May 3 through Saturday, May 6 
Street     
4th Street from Heywood Avenue to Oakdale Avenue 
Oakdale Avenue from 4th Street to alley at Churchill Downs' backside gate 

    

Restricted traffic and non stopping from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 through Saturday, May 6 
Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street Permitted vehicles only 
9th Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only 
North Alley of Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only 
Burton Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street  Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only 
Lillian Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street  Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only 
Rodman Street from Central Avenue to Lillian Avenue  Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only 
6th Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue  Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only 
5th Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue  Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only 
4th Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue  Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only 
3rd Street from Central Avenue to Brook Street  Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only 
3rd Stret from Central Avenue to Central Station  Permitted vehicles only
Oakdale Avenue from 3rd Street / Southern Parkway to alley at Churchill Downs' backside gate  Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only 
West Alley south of Brown Lot from 3rd Street / Southern Parkway to 4th Street  Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only 
4th Street from West Alley to Longfield Avenue  Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only 
Longfield Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to 4th Street  Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only 
Queen Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Warren Avenue  Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only 
Thornberry Avenuefrom Taylor Boulevard to Warren Avenue  Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only 
Homeview Drive from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance  Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only 
Racine Drive from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance  Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only 
Wizard Avenue from Longfield Avenueto Queen Avenue  Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only 
Warren Avenue from Thornberry Avenue to Homeview Drive  Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only 

     

No stopping from Wednesday May 3 through Saturday, May 6 
Winkler Avenue from Algonquin Parkway to 3rd Street 
3rd Street from Brook Street to Cardinal Boulevard 
3rd Street from Central Station to Southern Heights  
Southern Parkway from 3rd Street to Southern Heights 
Winn Avenue from 4th Street to Southern Parkway 
5th Street from Longfield Avenue to Florence Avenue 
Kenton Avenue from 5th Street to Southern Parkway 
Evelyn Avenue from 5th Street to Southern Parkway 
Fairmont Avenue from 5th Street to Southern Parkway 
Whitney Avenue from 5th Street to Southern Parkway 
Lansing Avenue from 5th Street to Southern Parkway 
Taylor Boulevard from Ashland Avenue to Algonquin Parkway 
Arcade Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to 7th Street 
Dearcy Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue 
Bohannon Avenue from Racine Drive to Queen Avenue 
Homeview Drive from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance 
