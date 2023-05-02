LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police released expected road closures around Churchill Downs for the upcoming Kentucky Derby.
LMPD expects as many of 150,000 people to attend the races at Churchill Downs on Saturday, while more than 60,000 people are expected to attend Thursday and 120,000 on Friday.
|Street
|4th Street
|from
|Heywood Avenue
|to
|Oakdale Avenue
|Oakdale Avenue
|from
|4th Street
|to
|alley at Churchill Downs' backside gate
|Central Avenue
|from
|Taylor Boulevard
|to
|Floyd Street
|Permitted vehicles only
|9th Street
|from
|Central Avenue
|to
|Heywood Avenue
|Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only
|North Alley of Central Avenue
|from
|Taylor Boulevard
|to
|Rodman Street
|Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only
|Burton Avenue
|from
|Taylor Boulevard
|to
|Rodman Street
|Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only
|Lillian Avenue
|from
|Taylor Boulevard
|to
|Rodman Street
|Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only
|Rodman Street
|from
|Central Avenue
|to
|Lillian Avenue
|Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only
|6th Street
|from
|Central Avenue
|to
|Heywood Avenue
|Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only
|5th Street
|from
|Central Avenue
|to
|Heywood Avenue
|Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only
|4th Street
|from
|Central Avenue
|to
|Heywood Avenue
|Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only
|3rd Street
|from
|Central Avenue
|to
|Brook Street
|Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only
|3rd Stret
|from
|Central Avenue
|to
|Central Station
|Permitted vehicles only
|Oakdale Avenue
|from
|3rd Street / Southern Parkway
|to
|alley at Churchill Downs' backside gate
|Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only
|West Alley south of Brown Lot
|from
|3rd Street / Southern Parkway
|to
|4th Street
|Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only
|4th Street
|from
|West Alley
|to
|Longfield Avenue
|Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only
|Longfield Avenue
|from
|Taylor Boulevard
|to
|4th Street
|Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only
|Queen Avenue
|from
|Taylor Boulevard
|to
|Warren Avenue
|Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only
|Thornberry Avenue
|from
|Taylor Boulevard
|to
|Warren Avenue
|Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only
|Homeview Drive
|from
|Taylor Boulevard
|to
|Churchill Downs entrance
|Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only
|Racine Drive
|from
|Taylor Boulevard
|to
|Churchill Downs entrance
|Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only
|Wizard Avenue
|from
|Longfield Avenue
|to
|Queen Avenue
|Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only
|Warren Avenue
|from
|Thornberry Avenue
|to
|Homeview Drive
|Residents, guests or permitted vehicles only
|Winkler Avenue
|from
|Algonquin Parkway
|to
|3rd Street
|3rd Street
|from
|Brook Street
|to
|Cardinal Boulevard
|3rd Street
|from
|Central Station
|to
|Southern Heights
|Southern Parkway
|from
|3rd Street
|to
|Southern Heights
|Winn Avenue
|from
|4th Street
|to
|Southern Parkway
|5th Street
|from
|Longfield Avenue
|to
|Florence Avenue
|Kenton Avenue
|from
|5th Street
|to
|Southern Parkway
|Evelyn Avenue
|from
|5th Street
|to
|Southern Parkway
|Fairmont Avenue
|from
|5th Street
|to
|Southern Parkway
|Whitney Avenue
|from
|5th Street
|to
|Southern Parkway
|Lansing Avenue
|from
|5th Street
|to
|Southern Parkway
|Taylor Boulevard
|from
|Ashland Avenue
|to
|Algonquin Parkway
|Arcade Avenue
|from
|Taylor Boulevard
|to
|7th Street
|Dearcy Avenue
|from
|Longfield Avenue
|to
|Queen Avenue
|Bohannon Avenue
|from
|Racine Drive
|to
|Queen Avenue
|Homeview Drive
|from
|Taylor Boulevard
|to
|Churchill Downs entrance
