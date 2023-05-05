LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Everyone knows the Mint Julep is synonymous with the Kentucky Derby, but what about for the Kentucky Oaks? That would be the Lily.
Created in 2006 by Tim Laird for Churchill Downs, the Lily has evolved into the official drink of the Kentucky Oaks, and a rival of the Mint Julep.
The Lily features vodka, sweet and sour mix, Triple Sec and cranberry juice, and served in a take-home commemorative Kentucky Oaks glass.
The pink hue resembles the Stargazer Lily, which is the flower used to make the coveted Garland of Lilies that is draped over the winning filly in the Kentucky Oaks.
It is estimated that about 85,000 Lily drinks will be sold during Derby week.
- 1 part Finlandia® Vodka
- 1 part Sweet and Sour Mix
- 1/4 part Triple Sec
- 3 parts Cranberry Juice
- Fill a stemless wine glass with crushed ice
- Add the ingredients and stir
- Garnish with blackberries and a lemon wedge and add a straw
