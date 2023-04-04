LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are still available for the 65th annual Fillies Derby Ball on Saturday, April 15, at the Louisville Marriott Downtown.
At this iconic ball, the Derby Festival Queen will be chosen from a spinning wheel, and the Royal Court - made up of four princesses, two handmaidens, two pages and three outstanding citizens of the community - will be formed.
The Fillies Derby Ball, presented by Total Wine and more, starts with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. followed by the Queen's coronation at 7 p.m. The night continues with dinner and dancing, entertainment from Bourbon Legend.
Tickets to the Fillies Derby Ball are $300 per person or $3,500 for a VIP table of 10, and can be purchased here, or by calling 502-584-FEST (3378).
The Fillies Derby Ball is the largest charitable fundraiser for the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation, and a portion of the ball proceeds goes toward the foundation.
To become the Queen or member of the Royal Court, young women self-nominate themselves and go through a judging process before five are selected. The Queen and the Royal Court attend almost all of the Kentucky Derby Festivals and the Kentucky Derby.
