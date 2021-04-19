LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Gov. Andy Beshear has sued the legislature’' top leaders, alleging that a bill reorganizing the Kentucky State Fair Board encroaches on the governor's powers and violates the state constitution.
The lawsuit filed Friday in Jefferson Circuit Court seeks an injunction that would keep the fair board from operating under the provisions of House Bill 518, which the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed last month. Beshear, a Democrat, vetoed the bill, but it became law after lawmakers overrode the veto.
Mike Berry, Beshear's tourism secretary and a fair board member, joined the governor in the lawsuit. The defendants are Senate President Robert Stivers; House Speaker David Osborne; and Dr. Mark Lynn, the board's newly elected chairman.
Among other things, HB 518 removed the governor's ability to name a fair board chair, shifting that role to the board itself. It also tilts appointing power from Beshear to Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, a Republican who serves on the board.
Beshear now names five of the board's 14 voting members; Quarles has nine appointments. The House and Senate also get one nonvoting board seat.
The bill's main sponsor, Rep. Richard Heath (R-Mayfield), said during the General Assembly that a reorganized fair board would have more independence. Heath was named to the board after the bill became law.
The lawsuit claims lawmakers "engaged in unprecedented stripping of the Governor's executive authority" during the recent legislative session. "Those actions will effectively prevent the Governor from fulfilling his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed," it says.
It argues that in reorganizing the fair board, the legislature gave appointing authority to Quarles, who "does not have the supreme executive powers of the Commonwealth, and does not have the constitutional duty to ensure the laws are faithfully executed."
The lawsuit alleges that the bill violates a section of the Kentucky Constitution that gives the governor the power to enforce state laws; a section that aims to keep powers of the government separate; and a section that gives the governor the "supreme executive power" of the state.
Osborne and Stivers did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday morning. The fair board doesn't comment on pending litigation, spokesman Ian Cox said.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.