FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Legislation that would detail how Kentucky teachers educate their students about history, particularly on thorny issues related to race and gender, cleared the Senate Education Committee on Thursday.
Senate Bill 138, sponsored by Sen. Max Wise, R-16, and called the Teaching America’s Principles Act, cleared the panel on a 9-4 vote.
Critics of SB 138 fear the measure would stifle teaching of important but controversial topics, but Wise said the legislation aims to “unify” in a divisive time.
SB 138 would require public schools and charter schools to align instruction with concepts like equality, equal protection under the law, personal agency and that slavery and discriminatory laws passed after the Civil War contradicted fundamental U.S. ideals. The bill notes that teaching about the histories of ethnic groups, controversial aspects of history or the historical oppression of certain groups of people is not restricted.
Teachers could continue teaching about current events related to public policy or social affairs under SB 138, but instructional materials would be required to be age-appropriate and respectful to “differing perspectives of students,” the bill says. Students could not be incentivized to advocate for a position the student or their family do not support, and public school and charter school employees could not be required to undergo training that compels them to stereotype groups, according to the latest version of SB 138.
“We’re not telling teachers what they can and cannot teach and what our students can or cannot learn,” Wise said.
Opponents of the measure, however, were not convinced.
“Though some of the more egregious wording has been removed, this substitute should still raise serious alarm bells to those who cherish academic freedom,” said Donnie Wilkerson, a history and social studies teacher in Jamestown. “Who will comprise the new book police perusing our shelves for volumes they deem not relevant, not objective enough or disrespectful to contending perspectives? Must I now remove time-honored scholarly works from my fifth-grade shelves because they're written outside the range of knowledge of my students?”
SB 138 moves to the Senate floor for further action.
This story will be updated.
