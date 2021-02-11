LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky’s slots-like gaming industry will survive – or at least live to fight another day in court – after the House narrowly passed a bill aimed at legalizing “historical horse racing” following about three hours of passionate debate on Thursday evening.
The 55-38 vote split the supermajority Republican caucus. The GOP holds 75 of 100 seats in the House.
Some expressed moral opposition to gambling and societal damage, while other said the state’s signature horse racing industry cannot survive without the revenue from the slots-mimicking machines and job losses would be immediate.
Ky. House is back and looks to be about to consider historical horse racing bill. But it sounds like @reposborne says his members are demanding (!) that the state increase the tax rate on the machines: "I think everybody knows there needs to be some modification in the taxes" pic.twitter.com/4znzXZ80Z8— Chris Otts (@christopherotts) February 11, 2021
Democrats supported the measure while lamenting that the lawmakers didn’t take the opportunity to raise taxes on the gaming revenue, instead promising to revisit the tax rate in 2022. Some Republicans agreed that the industry is under-taxed.
“It was emotional. There were debates. There was a lot of swaying of colleagues to go to one side or the other. But at the end of the day, the people were allowed to speak, and we need to be proud of that process,” said Rep. Al Gentry, D-Louisville, minutes after the body voted.
The bill now heads to Gov. Andy Beshear, who has vowed to sign it.
The vote ensures the immediate future of 3,625 gaming machines housed at six racetrack-owned venues around Kentucky. The facilities resemble casino floors with slots, but the machines claim to offer an exotic form of horse racing.
The state Supreme Court in September ruled that the machines don’t constitute pari-mutuel wagering, the sort of gambling that is legal in Kentucky while casinos are not. The decision forced the GOP leaders of the House and Senate to act on the issue despite how deeply it divides their members.
The bill passed the Senate with Republicans divided 15-15 and 7 Democrats in favor.
More litigation is likely. The conservative Family Foundation of Kentucky, which has battled the industry in court for a decade, argues that only an amendment to the state constitution can legalize the machines.