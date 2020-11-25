LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fire that closed northern Kentucky’s Brent Spence Bridge started after two tractor trailers collided early on November 11. Officials have said the fire “burned intensely” in part because a truck that struck a jack-knifed semi was carrying potassium hydroxide.
That chemical is considered a hazardous material, according to federal rules that govern potentially flammable and caustic cargo.
In 2013, federal documents show, Kentucky designated Interstate 75 north of I-275 as a route where shipments of all hazardous materials are forbidden. That stretch of I-75 includes the lower section of the double-decked Brent Spence Bridge, according to official maps.
The designation remains listed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration – the only such restriction in the state.
Yet it’s not common knowledge, even among large trucking associations whose members include companies that move such materials. Top officials with the Kentucky Trucking Association and the Ohio Trucking Association said this week they were not aware of any such restricted routes in Kentucky.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed Wednesday morning that northbound I-75 from I-275 has such restrictions, including on the 57-year-old bridge that connects Covington, Ky., and Cincinnati, in response to questions posed by WDRB News on Monday.
A spokeswoman said in an email that the quantity of potassium hydroxide being hauled determines whether the vehicle requires a hazmat placard – and therefore enacting the hazmat route restrictions.
“The amount of potassium hydroxide transported in the vehicle involved in the crash was significantly lower than what is necessary to warrant a hazmat placard,” the spokeswoman, Naitore Djigbenou, said.
In a briefing with reporters later Wednesday morning, Transportation Cabinet officials acknowledged that there are no signs in Kentucky notifying drivers carrying hazardous cargo of the restrictions, saying that individual drivers and companies are responsible for knowing the regulations.
Repairs on the Brent Spence Bridge have begun and are expected to be complete by December 23, the target date for reopening the span.
