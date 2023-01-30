LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville's largest credit union will become the naming-rights sponsor of Cardinal Stadium nearly five years after the University of Louisville canceled its deal with Papa Johns International founder John Schnatter.
L&N Federal Credit Union is already one of the biggest corporate sponsors of U of L athletics. It holds the naming rights to U of L's volleyball arena and was the primary donor to Denny Crum Hall, a new athletics dormitory named for the Hall of Fame basketball coach.
The U of L board of trustees approved the stadium deal with the credit union at a special meeting Monday. A news conference is scheduled for 2 pm.
A few photos from before today's news conference ... pic.twitter.com/SDOvrPGDHl— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) January 30, 2023
The deal is worth $41.3 million over 20 years. The name of the stadium will be L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
The credit union is "thrilled and honored" to deepen its ties with the Cardinals athletics program, L&N CEO Chris Brown said in a prepared statement.
“We are proud to have the L&N name on the stadium as a visible sign of our commitment to the Louisville community and the University," he said. "L&N has been a long-standing partner with the University and, ironically, the credit union had its start on the same site as the stadium in 1954. This long-term commitment strengthens our relationship into the future. We are aligned with (U of L athletics director) Josh Heird’s vision and it’s our honor to be associated with a great program.”
L&N will owe annual payments beginning this year at $1.7 million, with each payment growing by 2% annually until reaching about $2.5 million in 2042.
Nearly five years since break with Schnatter
The 60,000-seat facility on Floyd Street had been called Papa John's Cardinal Stadium until July 2018, when then-U of L President Neeli Bendapudi decided to remove the reference to Schnatter and his company following Schnatter's admitted use of a racial slur during a private conference call.
In 2019, U of L agreed to pay Schnatter $9.5 million over five years to relinquish his naming rights, which were contracted through 2040.
Built in the 1990s, the stadium was partially financed with $20 million from Schnatter and his former company – $14 million in personal gifts and $6 million from Papa John's, according to agreements and extensions previously obtained by WDRB.
The naming privilege was personally held by Schnatter, and the contract lacked a "morals clause" that would have made it easy for U of L to revoke in the case Schnatter came into disrepute.
Then-U of L athletics director Vince Tyra said in 2019 that the university decided to buy Schnatter out because the rights were likely worth more than "a couple million dollars a year." But Tyra's plan to have a new naming rights sponsor by the 2020 football season did not pan out amid the pandemic.
More than money
U of L athletics director Josh Heird, who succeeded Tyra in 2021, said last July that money would not be the only consideration in finding a new stadium sponsor.
"It's got to be the right fit," Heird said. "We don't want somebody to just say, hey, let's slap our name up on this stadium. I would tell you that stadium means too much to us to just give it to, you know, whoever might want it. Let's make sure that we create a comprehensive partnership."
Heird said last year that the university used a third party to identify candidates, and had discussions with several. In April 2022, he said he'd like to see a sponsor that could afford opportunities for U of L students, perhaps one that would want its employees to be able to use the university.
But the main benefit of such deals is money. With football revenues having lagged and men's basketball receipts suffering through the worst season in U of L's modern history, the school can use the financial boost.
L&N one of the nation’s credit unions
The stadium deal signals the growing ambitions of a financial institution established in 1954 to serve the L&N Railroad workers in Louisville.
With 104,000 members and $1.8 billion in assets at the end of 2021, L&N Federal Credit Union ranked in the top 5% of U.S. credit unions by assets, according to its 2022 annual report.
Credit unions are essentially nonprofit banks. They provide the same services as banks, but their profits are distributed back to their customers, or members, instead of to shareholders. In 2021, L&N paid $9.3 million in dividends to its members.
While it began as a cooperative among railroad workers, L&N is now open to most anyone who wants to establish an account. Membership is for anyone who "lives, works, worships, attend schools or belongs to any legal entity," in the counties comprising the Louisville-Southern Indiana metro area or the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky area as well as five counties in southeast Kentucky.