LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kokosing Construction Co. was selected Thursday to lead the renovation of the Sherman Minton Bridge between Louisville and New Albany, Ind., and repair roads on both sides of the Ohio River.
But the company's bid represents a roughly 52 percent increase in the project's cost, according to figures presented to the Indiana Finance Authority.
Project officials previously set the price tag of the work at around $90 million, but the award the authority approved is for $137 million. Kentucky and Indiana are sharing the costs.
Neither an Indiana Department of Transportation spokesman nor a project spokeswoman immediately responded to questions about the price increase Thursday afternoon.
Kokosing, of Westerville, Ohio, would team with Dallas-based Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., which helped design the Abraham Lincoln and Lewis and Clark bridges during the Ohio River Bridges Project that finished in 2016.
The selection must still be formally approved after public hearings set for January 5. That's expected in late February or early March.
Among Kokosing's projects is the ongoing repair work to northern Kentucky's Brent Spence Bridge, which is scheduled to reopen next week. It was closed in November after a truck crash caused a fire that damaged the span.
Kokosing had the highest score in a procurement that combined technical and price elements, said Kevin Jasinski, the transportation department's major project delivery director. One of the criteria was "price reasonableness," he said.
Jasinksi said Kokosing's plan had a "strong project management approach and team," and a well-organized schedule. The goal for women- and minority-owned businesses is 6 percent of subcontracts, he said.
Each state will pay for all costs associated with its approach roads, with Kentucky and Indiana splitting the bridge costs evenly, Jasinksi said. The "ballpark" figure, he added, is that Kentucky will cover about 60 percent of the project.
The Sherman Minton work is meant to add three decades to the Interstate 64 span built in 1962. Work is expected to start in late spring or early summer and be finished by the fall of 2023.
Two lanes in each direction would remain open, with additional lane closures at night, said Ron Heustis, INDOT's major projects manager.
But, he told the finance authority board, there would be 19 days of total closure for each direction during construction. That appears to be well below the previous estimates put forth.
Those estimates called for the bridge to close for nine straight days and up to three weekends per year under a traffic plan the transportation department released earlier this year. That approach would mean a full closure during 54 days of an anticipated 843 total days of work, or just over 6% of the time.
Crews would replace the Sherman Minton’s roadways, repair drains and add lights and paint.
Asphalt would be added to I-64 ramps in New Albany and lanes just west of the bridge would be resurfaced. Also in Indiana, elevated sections, such as the intersection of I-265 and I-64, would be reinforced.
In Kentucky, new surfaces would be added to roads leading to the bridge in western Louisville.
