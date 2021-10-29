LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer charged with felony theft for keeping funds from community grants that were to be used by the department has paid restitution and will avoid incarceration, according to court records.
Patrick Schultz was indicted in June 2020 by a Jefferson County grand jury on one count of theft by deception of more than $500 but less than $10,000.
At the time, police said a Public Integrity Unit investigation showed Schultz had falsely applied for two community grants "under the guise of using it for departmental programming, when in fact he used the money for his own financial gain," according to a press release.
The felony theft charge was dismissed in Jefferson Circuit Court on Oct. 14 after prosecutors and Schultz’s defense attorney resolved the case by putting Schultz on “informal” diversion for a year, where he was required to pay restitution and stay out of trouble, according to the agreement.
The agreement, presented to Judge Olu Stevens, said Schultz “successfully abided by and met these conditions.”
The agreement does not say how much Schultz paid in restitution.
Attorney Steve Schroering, who represented Schultz, declined to comment.
A spokesman for the Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney's office could not immediately be reached for comment.
Schultz, a member of LMPD's Fourth Division hired in 2015, was fired on Sept. 14, 2020, according to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the department.
