LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools has all 771 bus routes covered as the start of the 2021-22 school year approaches, officials with Kentucky’s largest school district said Friday.
JCPS was able to retain about 80% of its bus drivers from the past school year, Chief Operations Officer Chris Perkins said. He credited the district’s ability to keep drivers on staff with its offering of an extra $6 per hour shift differential for drivers and its plan to use federal stimulus dollars on bonuses worth up to $5,000 for full-time and permanent-part time staff, he said, adding that JCPS has held “numerous job fairs” to fill vacancies.
“We’ve partnered with our schools in collaborative efforts to make sure our kids get to and from school safely each day,” he said.
Buses, like schools, will need to implement COVID-19 mitigation measures as the third school year affected by the coronavirus pandemic begins Wednesday.
Students will need to wear masks unless they have medical exemptions, and drivers will have disposable masks and hand sanitizer available for students as they board their buses. Drivers will also sanitize seats between runs and open windows as feasible to improve air flow.
“The sanitation process should take no more than three to five minutes, so it really shouldn’t add that much time between the runs,” said Marcus Dobbs, executive administrator for transportation.
Buses will be running at full capacity with no seating restrictions. JCPS operated on a hybrid schedule with about 60% of students opting for in-person instruction during the 2020-21 school year, meaning buses had fewer students riding on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Kevin Martin, a JCPS bus driver since 2008, said he is not worried about student compliance based on his experience last year.
“It’ll be a little more problematic this year,” he said. “We’ll have more students on the bus.”
He’s also not concerned about his health as he transports students to and from schools in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m going to wear my mask,” Martin said. “I’m going to follow procedures. I’m vaccinated. I’ve already had the coronavirus once. It’s no fun, but if I get it, I’ll deal with it.”
