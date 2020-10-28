LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A teacher currently reassigned by Jefferson County Public Schools has been accused of numerous sex crimes involving a minor.
Micca Watts-Gordon, 36, was indicted Tuesday on charges including first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, use of a minor in a sexual performance, distributing obscene content to a minor and six counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
She has been reassigned to non-instructional duties from her teaching position at the W.E.B. DuBois Academy since November, JCPS Communications Director Renee Murphy said Wednesday.
The district referred its investigation into Watts-Gordon to police in November, she said. An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department is listed as the complaining witness.
"Any time there's a police investigation, we let them handle it before we are able to take any action because we don't want multiple investigations going on at the same time," JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said during a Wednesday news conference.
Watts-Gordon "remains reassigned, continues to have no contact with JCPS students and is employed by JCPS while the investigation continues," Murphy said.
"That will continue until the conclusion of the investigation, and then we will take action as needed," Pollio said.
Her attorney, Steve Romines, said that Watts-Gordon will plead not guilty to the charges during her arraignment Monday.
"We will be entering a plea of not guilty and look forward to bringing the case to trial," Romines said in a statement.
The indictment only lists the alleged victim by their initials and says Watts-Gordon came into contact with them as a result of her "position of authority or a position of special trust." Whether the victim, who is younger than 16, is a student at the all-male W.E.B. DuBois Academy is not stated.
Watts-Gordon is accused of engaging in illegal sexual activity with the minor, getting them to engage in a sexual performance and possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor between Aug. 25, 2019, and Nov. 19, according to her indictment.
Watts-Gordon allegedly masturbated in the presence of or while communicating with the minor, who "saw or heard her masturbate" in that timeframe, the indictment says.
She's also accused of tampering with physical evidence.
Watts-Gordon is no longer in custody after paying bail, which was set at $10,000, according to Louisville Metro Corrections.
She faces charges of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, use of a minor in a sexual performance, six counts of first-degree sexual abuse, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of criminal attempt of third-degree sodomy and four counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors.
The most severe charges against her are Class B felonies, which are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Before her reassignment, Watts-Gordon was slated for a five-day unpaid suspension starting Dec. 2 after she failed to report suspected child abuse in October 2019, according to personnel records obtained by WDRB News.
