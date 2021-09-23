LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A judge ordered Thursday that half of a $15,000 cash bond will be returned to Brett Hankison, a former Louisville Metro Police detective facing wanton endangerment charges in the March 13, 2020 Breonna Taylor raid.
Citing financial difficulties, Hankison had requested Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Ann Bailey Smith return the entire bond and release him until trial on his own recognizance.
Cincinnati attorney Stew Mathews, who represents Hankison, argued in a hearing Thursday that the former detective has not been able to find a job because of the pending criminal charges, his daughter is in college and he is having difficulty paying his bills.
Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley deferred to the judge but did note that Hankison has appeared for all of his hearings and the case has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The judge acknowledged that Hankison has not missed a court appearance and is not a threat to the community, but she said the seriousness of the crime is also a factor in setting a bond.
So she ruled he will receive $7,500 back and the court will keep the rest.
On Sept. 23, 2020, Hankison was charged with firing at a neighboring apartment unit, showing "extreme indifference to human life" for three people inside, a grand jury concluded. He posted the bond that same day.
Hankison also shot into another apartment, but it was empty.
Each wanton endangerment charge carries a prison sentence of 1 to 5 years, if convicted.
His trial is scheduled for February.
Neither Hankison nor the two other officers who fired their weapons during the raid — Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove — were indicted in Taylor's death. Taylor was killed by one of Cosgrove's bullets, according to FBI ballistics findings released by Cameron.
Police shot and killed Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room tech and former EMT, during an undercover raid on her apartment on Springfield Drive as part of a series of raids elsewhere that targeted narcotics trafficking.
No drugs or money were found in her home.
