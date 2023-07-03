LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- The former chaplain at a Kentucky prison had a history of sexually assaulting inmates that was covered up by officials until he was charged last year, according to a federal lawsuit.
Todd Boyce was the long-time head chaplain at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex until he was fired shortly before being charged with sodomy and sexual abuse in October in Morgan County.
A lawsuit filed June 29 in U.S. District Court Eastern Division on behalf of a male inmate identified only as "John Doe" from Bowling Green claims Boyce repeatedly harassed, threatened, abused and sexually molested him in 2022.
And the lawsuit claims Warden James Green and four other prison officials not only knew about the alleged sexual abuse against John Doe but also had knowledge of "prior instances" of similar behavior with other inmates.
At least two other inmates Boyce had sexual contact with were transferred out of the prison, but no disciplinary action was taken against Boyce, the lawsuit claims. In addition, Boyce was allowed to continue to have private, unsupervised meetings with inmates in the prison chapel, the suit says.
The lawsuit alleges that Boyce threatened John Doe with retaliation through fellow inmates if he didn't comply with the chaplain's sexual demands. Boyce allegedly cultivated favor among inmates by bringing contraband into the prison.
Prison staff were required to conduct walk throughs by the chapel every 30 minutes, but the suit claims they frequently failed to do so.
As John Doe's mental health began to deteriorate, he began cutting himself and his roommate told him he would report Boyce's abuse himself if Doe didn't.
As a result, John Doe reported the alleged abuse to internal affairs at the prison. A recording device was put in Boyce's workspace where he was recorded making incriminating statements confirming the abuse, according to the lawsuit.
Boyce was fired and then charged after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police.
During an internal investigation, at least one of the defendants acknowledged he knew about Boyce's history of sexual abuse, the suit alleges.
An attorney for Boyce requested a lower bond last year in Morgan Circuit Court arguing Boyce had a long tenure as a prison chaplain and had no criminal record, according to court records.
Boyce posted bond and is on home incarceration awaiting trial, which is scheduled for November. He has pleaded not guilty.
His attorney, Eldred Adams, declined to comment because the case is pending.
Since complaining to internal affairs about Boyce, John Doe claims he has been repeatedly retaliated against by prison officials at Eastern Correctional Complex and now Little Sandy Correctional Complex, where he was transferred last fall.
One unnamed official at Little Sandy is named as a defendant.
In part, John Doe claims he has been written up for false violations and placed in solitary confinement, extending his time in custody as he was supposed to be released last month.
Attorney John Caudill, who represents John Doe, declined to comment except to refer a reporter to the contents of the lawsuit.
Green, the warden at EKCC, declined to comment.
The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial and unspecified monetary damages.
